USPS ship by Christmas deadlines quickly approaching

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - It's that time of the year when everyone is shipping presents for the holiday.

Here are some important dates you need to know before you head to the post office if you want your packages to arrive by Christmas:

USPS RETAIL GROUND - DEC 17

FIRST CLASS MAIL - DEC 19

PRIORITY MAIL - DEC 21

PRIORITY MAIL EXPRESS- DEC 23

A USPS spokesperson told News 3 that if you're shipping to a military address overseas or to Alaska or Hawaii, bump up those deadlines by about two weeks, meaning those packages need to be mailed out as soon as possible.

"I always advise customers to ship packages early that way you can relax and enjoy the holidays however if you're a last-minute shopper like myself the postal service will have you covered," said spokesperson Philip Bogenberger.

Prices do increase with each service, so don't wait until the last second if you want to save a few bucks.

For more information on holiday shipping guidelines, click here.

