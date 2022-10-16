Watch Now
News

Actions

USPS: The price of a stamp is going up in Jan. 2023

The price of a Forever Stamp will rise three cents
USPS
Susan Walsh/AP
A mailbox is seen in Annapolis, Md., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
USPS
Posted at 5:53 PM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 17:53:59-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The United States Postal Service recently announced a proposed increase in postage prices to take effect in January 2023.

The USPS filed a notice of price changes with the Postal Regulatory Commission on Oct. 7. Upon approval, the price of First-Class mail would rise 4.2 percent, meaning a First-Class Forever stamp would increase to 63 cents from 60 cents.

The USPS cited rising operating costs as the reason for increasing postage prices.

A full list of proposed price increases can be found below.

ProductCurrent PricesPlanned Prices
Letters (1 oz.)60 cents63 cents
Letters (metered 1 oz.)57 cents60 cents
Domestic Postcards44 cents48 cents
International Postcards$1.40$1.45
International Letter (1 oz.)$1.40$1.45

A release from USPS said officials are also considering price adjustments for Certified Mail products in addition to PO Box rental fees, money order fees and the cost to buy insurance when mailing an item.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: ACS holds Peninsula walk, Southside next week