USS Arlington departs Naval Station Norfolk for Haiti disaster relief after powerful earthquake

NORFOLK, Va. - A ship is departing from Norfolk on Tuesday, heading to help Haiti after a deadly and powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck over the weekend.

Haitian authorities raised the death toll from the earthquake to 1,419 on Monday. On Tuesday, Tropical Storm Grace also drenched the country.

Now, the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) will depart Naval Station Norfolk to conduct humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

This is part of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA) whole-of-government effort, military officials said.

Arlington will join U.S. Southern Command Joint Task Force-Haiti who was stood up to coordinate the Department of Defense support to a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) deployed to Haiti on August 14.

The earthquake also injured 5,700 people, and collapsed 700 buildings in Haiti. This is the second major earthquake that has struck Haiti in recent history, with the previous 7.0 magnitude earthquake occurring just over a decade ago.

Military officials said Arlington is a part of Expeditionary Strike Group 2 whose mission is to provide timely, operational, amphibious expertise in support of national tasking to sustain maritime security and defense of the nation