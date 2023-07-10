Watch Now
News

Actions

USS Bataan, USS Mesa Verde depart for deployment from Naval Station Norfolk

bataan.jpg
Ray Campos/WTKR
bataan.jpg
bataan 2.jpg
bataan 3.jpg
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 10:31:03-04

NORFOLK, Va. — About 4,000 Sailors and Marines of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit set sail on a routine deployment on Monday, July 10.

bataan.jpg

They departed from Naval Station Norfolk, Joint Expeditionary Base-Little Creek, and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

bataan 2.jpg

The strike group includes the USS Bataan (LHD 5) and USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) from Norfolk and the USS Carter Hall based in Little Creek.

The group is one of the nation's best crisis response forces and will be performing a wide range of military, humanitarian, and diplomatic missions.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV