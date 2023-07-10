USS Bataan, USS Mesa Verde depart for deployment from Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — About 4,000 Sailors and Marines of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit set sail on a routine deployment on Monday, July 10.

They departed from Naval Station Norfolk, Joint Expeditionary Base-Little Creek, and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

The strike group includes the USS Bataan (LHD 5) and USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) from Norfolk and the USS Carter Hall based in Little Creek.

The group is one of the nation's best crisis response forces and will be performing a wide range of military, humanitarian, and diplomatic missions.