USS Dwight D. Eisenhower returns to Naval Station Norfolk after 6-month deployment

Posted at 7:16 AM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 07:16:58-04

After six months at sea, a locally-based aircraft carrier and its sailors are coming home.

The USS Eisenhower is returning to Naval Station Norfolk Sunday morning, reuniting Sailors with their loved ones.

The ship deployed out into the Mediterranean Sea, where it worked with air squadrons from Naval Air Station Oceana and other naval air bases. The missions were important ones - ensuring stability in international waters, deescalate any tensions and ensure safe passage for vessels.

The Eisenhower also played a support role in ensuring troops return home from Afghanistan as military operations in the area begin to wind down.

Deploying as the pandemic continued was considered risky, but the fleet's vice admiral says risks are needed.

"It's like any other risk you deal with," Vice Admiral Woody Lewis, commander of the US 2nd Fleet, explained. "When you're operating - if we just sat in the corner and didn't do things because they were risky, we'd never fly airplanes from an aircraft carrier."

