USS Nitze returns to Naval Station Norfolk after 8-month deployment

Posted at 10:49 AM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 10:49:28-04

NORFOLK, Va. — The USS Nitze returned to its homeport, Naval Station Norfolk, on Wednesday, April 5.

The ship and crew have been underway for the past eight months. The destroyer visited nine foreign ports in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The ship also hosted key leaders during its deployment, including the U.S. Ambassadors to Turkey and Malta.

News 3's Penny Kmitt was at Naval Station Norfolk when the ship returned and saw families reunite with their loved ones.

