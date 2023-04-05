USS Nitze returns to Naval Station Norfolk after 8-month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. — The USS Nitze returned to its homeport, Naval Station Norfolk, on Wednesday, April 5.

The ship and crew have been underway for the past eight months. The destroyer visited nine foreign ports in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The ship also hosted key leaders during its deployment, including the U.S. Ambassadors to Turkey and Malta.

News 3's Penny Kmitt was at Naval Station Norfolk when the ship returned and saw families reunite with their loved ones.



USS Nitze returns to its homeport of @NAV_STA_NORFOLK after an 8 month deployment! ❤️ Hear from families tonight on @WTKR3! pic.twitter.com/UBOEW7KlOt — Penny Kmitt (@pennylikeacoin) April 5, 2023

