USS Truxtun returns to Naval Station Norfolk after nine-month deployment

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. — Today, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) is returning to Naval Station Norfolk.

Truxtun was deployed for nine months with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG, to the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation.



HOME AT LAST! Over 300 @USNavy Sailors aboard the USS Truxtun have finally returned to @NAV_STA_NORFOLK after a 9 month deployment! The crew spent last month in Sudan supporting evacuations of Americans from the war-torn country. More on @WTKR3: https://t.co/Ep58pB8hdt ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/PTnPNmlDlz — Penny Kmitt (@pennylikeacoin) May 25, 2023

While deployed, Truxtun went to seven foreign ports in Europe and the Middle East. Commander Adam Miller says their responsibilities included deterring illicit activity in the Red and Arabian Seas, sailing alongside NATO allies and more.

News 3 has a crew at Truxtun’s homecoming. This article will be updated accordingly.