Watch Now
News

Actions

USS Truxtun returns to Naval Station Norfolk after nine-month deployment

USS Truxtun PASSEX
Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeffrey Richardson/U.S. Department of Defense
The guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103), attached to the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, pulls into Souda Bay for a scheduled port visit. Truxtun is on a scheduled deployment supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeffrey M. Richardson/Released)
USS Truxtun PASSEX
Posted at 8:19 AM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 08:22:59-04

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. — Today, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) is returning to Naval Station Norfolk.

Truxtun was deployed for nine months with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG, to the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation.

While deployed, Truxtun went to seven foreign ports in Europe and the Middle East. Commander Adam Miller says their responsibilities included deterring illicit activity in the Red and Arabian Seas, sailing alongside NATO allies and more.

News 3 has a crew at Truxtun’s homecoming. This article will be updated accordingly.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV