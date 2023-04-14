USS Wisconsin, a Norfolk icon, to celebrate 79th birthday with special event

NORFOLK, Va. — The historic USS Wisconsin (BB-64) is turning 79 years old, and the public is invited to celebrate the iconic battleship’s birthday!

On Saturday, April 15, people can board the ship and take a look at the new print shop, valve shop, refrigeration decks and more. Saturday will mark the first time the public has access to these new spaces.

“We have had a dedicated group of volunteers over the past few months that have been carefully preparing the new spaces for this historic day. We are inspired and excited by their work and look forward to opening these new spaces this weekend,” says Rehn West, Director of Development and Marketing at Nauticus.

WTKR/FILE USS Wisconsin

Attendees can also see the Metro Band perform, hear BB-64 veterans’ accounts of living on the ship, drink bourbon from the Ironclad Distillery and more.

After the USS Wisconsin was commissioned on April 16, 1944, the ship had a storied career, serving in both World War II and the Korean War. Since the ship was transferred to Norfolk, people have enjoyed touring the ship, especially during its annual WinterFest on the Wisconsin.

The event kicks off on Saturday at 10 a.m. and will run until 5 p.m.

Tickets are $15.95 for adults and $11.50 for children. Members can attend for free.

For ticket information and a schedule of events, click here.