Utility work to temporarily close select northbound lanes on Little Neck Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Drivers should prepare for temporary lane closures on Little Neck Road starting Friday night.

HRSD crews will be performing sanitary sewer work which requires the temporary closure of all northbound lanes on Little Neck Road between Edinburgh Drive and N. Lynnhaven Road beginning Friday, July 29 at 8 p.m. through Tuesday, August 2, at 5 a.m.

A detour will be in place for thru traffic by way of Virginia Beach Boulevard, Kings Grant Road, and N. Lynnhaven Road.

HRSD

HRSD says this work is weather dependent and subject to change or requires additional time.

