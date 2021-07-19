Watch
UVA gets massive trove of Mormon memorabilia and materials

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia recently received a massive donation of Mormon memorabilia, books and other materials that officials say could make the university a leading site east of the Rockies for studying the religion.

The Daily Progress reports Gregory A. Prince, a researcher, businessman and historian of the Latter-Day Saints faith, donated more than 10,000 items to the Charlottesville university. Most of the collection will be available for researchers to study.

The newspaper reports university officials expect the collection to be of interest to a wide range of students and scholars.

