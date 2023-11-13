Watch Now
UVA to honor 3 football players killed 1 year ago in shooting

University of Virginia Shooting
Posted at 7:49 AM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 08:20:51-05

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Today marks one year since three UVA football players were tragically shot and killed on campus grounds.

Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry were shot and killed after returning back to the university from a class field trip to Washington D.C. Davis Jr. and Chandler were receivers for the Cavaliers and Perry was a linebacker.

The three student-athletes have since been honored with posthumous degrees. Davis was majoring in African American and African studies, Chandler was majoring in American studies, and Perry was double majoring in studio art and in African American and African studies.

Two others were injured during the shooting, including their teammate Mike Hollins who has since recovered and returned to the field. During the team's home opener this season, Hollins led the Cavaliers out of the tunnel.

Later this morning, UVA students, faculty and Charlottesville community members will gather for an event on individual and community recovery in the aftermath of gun violence.

Four speakers, who have all been personally impacted by gun violence, including D'Sean Perry's mom, will share their stories of healing.

There will be a moment of silence at 12:55 p.m. followed by the sound of the chapel bells to honor the three killed. The university will be streaming that live.

