UVA, Virginia Tech announce new face mask mandates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia is requiring everyone on campus to wear face masks indoors starting Monday in the wake of rising coronavirus infections from a highly contagious variant.

All students, faculty, staff and visitors will have to wear masks when entering any UVA building. It also applies to those who are vaccinated.

Virginia Tech also announced late last week that all instructors and students will have to wear face coverings in classrooms and laboratories when classes begin Aug. 23.

And face masks are needed starting Tuesday in indoor public spaces at Virginia Tech properties in communities that have “substantial or high community transmission.”

