Va. Aquarium’s quirky Valentine’s fundraiser lets you name rats, roaches after your ex

The Virginia Aquarium is offering a unique “ex-perience” for people without a Valentine this year.

Aquarium patrons can forgo the chocolate and flowers and instead spend their money on “symbolically naming a feeder item” after an ex, according to a press release from the aquarium.

Feeder options include rats, worms, roaches and more.

The aquarium shared the following details about what you can expect if you name a feeder:

"Which one reminds you most of your ex? Is it the dead rat or fish? A creepy crawly cricket, roach, or worm? Or just a dull vegetable? Purchase a feeder item, and our residents will devour it. You’ll quickly receive a fun video of an animal eating that feeder item, and a valentine with your ex’s name that you can share on social media.



Did your ex really make last year difficult? Feeling the need for something extra? Opt for the $150 Love Bites Fundraiser personalized video to hear a customized message while you watch your “ex” disappear into the mouth of a happy animal."

You can make a selection from the aquarium’s menu of feeders from now until Valentine’s Day from 9 a.m. to noon. Prices vary from $5 to $50 to name a feeder and the personalized videos cost $150.

The money raised through the fundraiser will help the aquarium “care for hundreds of animals, provide educational offerings, offer outreach programs to schools, conduct research and conservation activities, and operate our nationally recognized Stranding Response Program.”

Click here for more information.