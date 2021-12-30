AG Herring files suit against Town of Windsor for pattern of discriminatory policing after Army lieutenant pepper-sprayed during traffic stop

WINDSOR, Va. - Attorney General Mark R. Herring filed a suit against the Town of Windsor alleging that its police department has operated in a way that led to discrimination against African-Americans and violated their constitutional rights.

The suit comes after Army Lt. Caron Nazario was pulled over and pepper-sprayed by a Windsor Police officer in December 2020.

During the traffic stop, which was caught on bodycam footage, the officers drew their guns, pointed them at Nazario and used a slang term to suggest he was facing execution.

Footage shows Nazario had his hands in the air as he told the armed officers, “I’m honestly afraid to get out.”

One of the officers responded, “Yeah, you should be!” He then pepper-sprayed Nazario, who is Black and Latino.

“While our investigation was spurred by the egregious treatment against Lt. Nazario that we all saw in bodycam footage, we discovered that this incident was indicative of much larger problems within the department,” Herring said in a statement. “Our months-long investigation uncovered huge disparities in enforcement against African American drivers, and a troubling lack of policies and procedures to prevent discriminatory or unconstitutional policing. We even discovered evidence that officers were actually being trained to go 'fishing' and engage in pretextual stops. That is why I have now filed suit to ensure accountability and to protect Virginians’ rights."

In the suit, filed Thursday, Herring alleges that the Town of Windsor "violated the Virginia Human Rights Act (‘VHRA’) and the Virginia Public Integrity and Law Enforcement Misconduct Act (‘VPLEM’) in its provision of law enforcement services through the Windsor Police Department."

The suit further states that “The Department lacks adequate policies to ensure that it is using force in a non-discriminatory manner, that it is performing traffic stops in a constitutional, non-pretextual, and bias-free manner, and that members of the public are able to submit and have their complaints heard in a transparent way that upholds the principles of due process.”

According to Herring's office, some of the findings uncovered by the investigation are:

Disproportionate traffic stops of Black drivers . Black drivers accounted for approximately 42% of the department’s traffic stops from July 1, 2020, through September 30, 2021 (810 of 1,907 stops.) During that time period, the Town stopped Black drivers between 200% and 500% more often than would be expected based on the number of Black residents in the town or county.



. Black drivers accounted for approximately 42% of the department’s traffic stops from July 1, 2020, through September 30, 2021 (810 of 1,907 stops.) During that time period, the Town stopped Black drivers between 200% and 500% more often than would be expected based on the number of Black residents in the town or county. Disproportionate searches of Black drivers’ vehicles. From July 1, 2020, through September 30, 2021, the Department searched more vehicles driven by Black drivers than White drivers, even though Black residents do not constitute the majority of the population of the Town or the Commonwealth.

Discrepancy in data reported to Town Council and state authorities. For many of the examined months, there was a significant discrepancy between the number of traffic stops and citations reported to the town council and reported to the Virginia State Police for tracking and reporting purposes. In all instances, the numbers reported to the Commonwealth were lower than those shared with the town council, and the discrepancy has not yet been explained.

The suit is seeking a court order barring the Windsor Police Department from engaging in discriminatory law enforcement activities, as well as court-ordered policy changes in the department regarding bias-free traffic stops, consistent use of force and a way for the public to file complaints.

It also seeks a court-ordered period of third-party monitoring for the police department and a civil penalty of $50,000 for each proven violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act.

This is a developing story.