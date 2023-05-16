Watch Now
News

Actions

Va. Attorney General speaks on transgender athletes in the Commonwealth

Jason Miyares
Steve Helber/AP
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares speaks to the crowd during an inaugural celebration Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. A legal opinion issued by Virginia's new attorney general says state colleges and universities cannot require students to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Miyares found that because the state legislature has not passed legislation specifically mandating coronavirus vaccines for students, the colleges and universities don’t have the authority to require them. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Jason Miyares
Posted at 4:06 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 16:06:24-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Attorney General Jason Miyares joined nearly two dozen other Attorneys General in a coalition urging the Biden Administration to uphold Title IX protections for women and girls on Tuesday.

In April, the Department of Education proposed a bill to prohibit "all-out bans" against transgender athletes.

The opposing Attorneys General have sent multiple letters to the department, stating their issues surrounding privacy and fairness.

Miyares spoke in a statement about the "biological difference" in men and women.

"Biological men and women have genetic differences, that's just a scientific fact. Many of those biological differences often lead to men being taller, stronger and faster, therefore putting them at an athletic advantage," Miyares said. "That's exactly why we have women's sports, and why Title IX exists, to create an environment where our female athletes can thrive, be competitive and be celebrated."

Miyares said in the statement that the federal government is overstepping Congress and individual states by "forcing every public school to allow biological boys to play on the girls' teams, threatening the future of women's sports and disregarding the privacy and safety of teenage girls."

On the other side of the issue, many transgender advocates say regardless of sex, students should have equal sports opportunities in educational institutions.

According to the Virginia High School League (VHSL), between 2014 and 2022, 28 students have filed appeals seeking to play as a trans athlete on the team that matched their gender identity.

Twenty-five of the requests were granted.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV