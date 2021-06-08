Va. Beach police looking for hit and run driver who injured pedestrian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police in Virginia Beach need help from the community to find a hit and run driver who injured a woman.

Police say shortly before 10 p.m. on May 22, 2021, the victim was walking her bike through an intersection when she was hit by a car speeding down the road.

This was at Pacific Ave. and 11th St. at the oceanfront.

The victim was left lying in the street with a compound fracture to her leg.

Police say the car they're looking for is a dark colored, mid-sized SUV or minivan, possibly with a loud exhaust.

It would have damage to the front passenger side.

If you have any information that could help police, report your tip to Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip on the P3 app or website.

Callers can reference case number 2021-016157.

Tips to Crime Line are always anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.