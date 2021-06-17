Watch
Va. Beach Police need help identifying 7-Eleven robbery suspect

Virginia Beach Police
Posted at 2:35 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 14:35:48-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police in Virginia Beach need help identifying a robbery suspect.

The robbery happened March 12 at a 7-Eleven on Newtown Rd.

Police say the man seen in the surveillance picture asked for cigarettes, then put a pistol on the counter when the clerk was turned around.

He then demanded money and more cigarettes.

Police say the suspect is between 5'10" and 6', weighing about 190 - 220 pounds with tattoos on both arms.

The shirt he was wearing at the time was red with white lettering on it.

If you know who he is, report a tip to Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or use the P3 app or website.

All tips to Crime Line are anonymous and could make you eligible for a reward.

