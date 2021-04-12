Virginia Beach Police trying to find women wanted for stealing hundreds in merchandise

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police in Virginia Beach are trying to identify three women who they say have been spotted shoplifting from stores around Hampton Roads.

In one case, police say they say stole hundreds of dollars worth of clothes.

According to police, the women went to the Kohl's on Virginia Beach Blvd. on March 22 and tried to walk out with more than $1,000 worth of merchandise.

They were stopped on the way out but were not detained since the store got its items back.

But police say later that same day, the women went back to the store and did it again, this time grabbing armloads of clothes worth an estimated $700.

They were able to leave through a different exit and drove off in a Silver Pontiac Torrent.

If you can help police identify them from images above, report your tip to Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or use the P3 app or website.

You can reference case 2021-008764.

Tips to Crime Line always remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.