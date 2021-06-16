Watch
Virginia Beach Police trying to identify bank robbery suspect

Virginia Beach Police
Posted at 11:08 AM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 11:33:41-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police in Virginia Beach need help identifying a suspect wanted for a bank robbery.

According to police, the man seen in surveillance images robbed the SunTrust Bank on First Colonial Road Monday.

Police say he was armed and carrying two bags when he went in and demanded money.

Police say he has tattoos and a right ear piercing.

If you recognize him, report your tip to Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or use the P3 app or website.

All tips to Crime Line are anonymous and could make you eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

