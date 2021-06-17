Va. Beach Police trying to identify car theft suspects

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police in Virginia Beach need help identifying suspects in a car theft.

On June 14, the victim parked his car on 23rd St. and left the key fob inside.

According to police, the men seen in the picture were able to get inside and drove off with it.

The car is a gray 2020 Jeep Compass with Virginia tags - UHW9327.

If you know who these men are, report your tip to Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip on the P3 app or website and reference case number 2021-019165.

Tips to Crime Line are anonymous and you could be eligible for a reward.