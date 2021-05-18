Va. Beach Police trying to identify suspects accused of stealing thousands from Walmart

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police in Virginia Beach need help from the community to find two men accused of stealing thousands from area Walmarts.

According to police, the men had keys to registers, went into the stores and found one of the keys fit a couple of registers.

This happened on different dates at four area Walmarts: First Colonial Rd., Phoenix Drive, and Town Center in Virginia Beach as well as Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake.

Altogether police say they have stolen more than $21,000.

If you know who they are, report your tip to Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (562-5887) or use the P3 app or website.

All tips to Crime Line are anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

You can reference case 2021-014580.