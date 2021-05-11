Va. Beach Police trying to identify suspects in credit card fraud

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police in Virginia Beach need help from the community to identify two suspects wanted for credit card fraud.

On May 6, someone stole a 2006 silver Honda Odyssey van by breaking in through a window.

It was taken from the victim's home on Broadholme Place, which is in the Bayside area.

The victim's purse was inside the van at the time.

Police say the two men pictured were seen on surveillance camera in a 7-Eleven using the victim's stolen credit card the same day the van was stolen.

If you know who they are, report your tip to Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or using the P3 app or website.

You can reference case number 2021-013810.

All tips remain anonymous and you could get a cash reward of up to $1,000.