Va. corrections officers admit to being asleep before inmate escape: Report

HENRICO, Va. — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) administrative investigation into the escape of inmate Naseem Isaiah Roulack, 21, also known as Lil Nas, is now complete.

Facts gathered by the VADOC’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) found that the two Corrections Officers tasked with supervising Roulack at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County admitted to being asleep when Roulack escaped from his hospital room at around 5:50 a.m. Saturday, August 12.

The two officers chose to resign from the VADOC in lieu of termination. The officers officially left employment with the VADOC on August 23.

SIU special agents also found that Roulack was wearing flex cuffs (cuffs made of nylon) on both his wrists and legs at the time of his escape. Roulack had been wearing flex cuffs on his wrists and metal cuffs on his legs as of August 8, but the metal leg cuffs were replaced with flex cuffs due to the hospital’s request to conduct magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) tests. The metal cuffs should have been reapplied following the procedure and with a doctor’s consent, according to the VADOC release.

“I thank the Special Investigations Unit for their thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Roulack’s escape,” said VADOC Director Chadwick Dotson. “The Department will learn from these findings to ensure that we are providing the most effective incarceration, which leads to lasting public safety for the Commonwealth.”

The criminal investigation into Roulack’s escape continues. The VADOC is collaborating with local, state and federal partner agencies to bring Roulack back into custody.

The reward for information leading to Roulack’s apprehension has increased to a potential total of $20,000 ($10,000 from the U.S. Marshals Service and $10,000 from the Montgomery County, MD Department of Police related to an armed carjacking in which Roulack is a suspect).

The U.S. Marshals Service has indicated that Roulack should be considered armed and dangerous. The U.S. Marshals Service can be contacted at 1-877-WANTED2, or tips can be submitted via the USMS Tips app.

If you encounter Roulack, do not approach. Anyone with information is urged to contact VADOC’s fugitive line at 1-877-896-5764 and Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or 911.

Roulack is a Black male. He stands at 5’8 inches tall, 225 pounds and has brown eyes. Roulack has four identified tattoos, including one on his chest that reads “Marie,” one on his left arm that reads “RIP Ish”, one on his right cheek that reads “Cut Throat” and one on his right arm that reads “Faith Is Seeing Light With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See Is Darkness.”

“Our top priority at the Virginia Department of Corrections remains bringing Roulack back into custody,” Director Dotson said. “We ask anyone who has information to please contact us or other appropriate authorities.”