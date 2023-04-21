Va. education board approves revisions to K-12 history, social science standards

NORFOLK, Va. — After weeks of back and forth, the Virginia Board of Education on Thursday night unanimously approved a sweeping revision of the Commonwealth's K-12 history and social science standards.

The new standards place an increased emphasis on civics in all grades.

It focuses on a much broader knowledge of Virginia's history, including the contributions of all Americans, in particular African Americans, indigenous people and Asian Americans.

The Department of Education staff will soon begin working with educators across Virginia to create curriculum frameworks, free instructional tools, resource guides and support documents to teach the newly adopted standards.