Va. Gov. Younkin on restoring felon voting rights: 'I want to do it correctly'

NORFOLK, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Virginia) is defending his administration's updated policy of restoring felon voting rights by requiring them to apply and have a review.

"The review process is a thorough individual process in order for people to have their full second chance and that's why it's so important," he told reporters this week during a visit to Hampton Roads.

Under the previous two administrations, felons had their voting rights essentially automatically restored once they served their prison sentences, and tens of thousands of people had their rights restored.

Youngkin said upon taking office he directed his administration to review the policy. "We went back right at the beginning of our administration and said, 'What does the constitution require us to do because I want to do it correctly,'" he said.

Virginia is one of two states where felons permanently lose their right to vote following a conviction,according to the ACLU.

The power to restore the rights rests with the governor.

"Now, every felon that is released gets a packet acknowledged by his or her signature that they have received the application to begin the process and everyone will receive an individual review," Youngkin explained.

Advocates have criticized the change, saying it wasn't made public until Democratic lawmakers began asking questions.

"It is inconceivable that this administration would change the policy in the dark of the night and not let anyone know," said Robert Barnette, the president of the Virginia branch of the NAACP.

Youngkin also cited a 2016 Virginia Supreme Court ruling that overturned an executive order from then Gov. Terry McAuliffe that automatically restored felon voting rights. Instead, McAuliffe began individually restoring voting rights and his successor Ralph Northam followed suit.

"It's really important. That's what the constitution requires. That's what the Supreme Court said that I have to do and I am committed to doing it," said Youngkin.

The NAACP and other groups say they will continue to push for automatic restoration.

"Once you serve your time, we felt like one of the ways a person should be integrated back into society is that you have the right to vote. Your voice is heard," said Barnette.

Democratic lawmakers have vowed to continue to press the administration on the issue.