Va. lawmakers once again take up proposal to create board to oversee drug prices

NORFOLK, Va. - — Lawmakers are once again debating whether to create a board to oversee and create limits on drug prices.

Between 2006 and 2020, the price of more than 900 commonly used drugs increased more each year than the rate of inflation, according to a recent report from AARP.

The bill, introduced by State Sen. Creigh Deeds (D-Bath County), passed in the Senate last year, but failed in the House of Delegates, which was controlled by Republicans at the time.

On Monday morning, a group of doctors talked with reporters in the hopes of spreading more awareness about the bill to create a prescription drug affordability board.

"It's unfortunately become the norm to take less of a prescribed does or forego taking their medications due to high costs," said Dr. Rommaan Ahmad, a pain management physiatrist in Alexandria, who also serves as Virginia Lead for the Committee to Protect Health Care.

Pharmaceutical groups are opposed to the bill and question the effectiveness of the boards.

"No state that has passed this legislation and set up a prescription drug affordability board has saved a patient a dime," said an opponent of the bill during a recent hearing.

"You're going to change the price at the top, you're doing nothing with everybody else in the system," said another.

The doctors are hopeful this year it will actually pass.

"This is a commonsense reasonable solution that those who have Virginians health and well-being at heart should be able to stand behind," said Dr. Rochelle Klinger, a psychiatrist in the Richmond area.

Last year, News 3 spoke with a Norfolk woman who relies on 20 prescription drugs to treat cystic fibrosis.

"These expenses are always kind of front of mind and they're one of the biggest stressors in my life," Jillian Goodwin said.