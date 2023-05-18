Va. lawmakers want to get feedback on issues with state employment commission

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — State lawmakers want to hear about your experiences with the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC). News 3 has been investigating issues with the agency since the start of the pandemic.

Next month, a General Assembly subcommittee hearing will take a look at where the VEC stands and what needs to be fixed.

The public can send in their comments to be reviewed at the hearing.

An official at the Legal Aid and Justice Center said it's critically important for people to send in their thoughts because they will have the power to make changes at the VEC.

