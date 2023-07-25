Va. MOCA relocating from Oceanfront to new 'state-of-the-art' facility on VWU's Virginia Beach campus

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (Virginia MOCA) is moving from its current Oceanfront location to Virginia Wesleyan University’s (VWU) campus in Virginia Beach, according to a joint announcement.

The two organizations say the museum will move from its current spot in the ViBe Creative District to a newly-constructed “state-of-the-art” facility on campus, which is located off of Wesleyan Drive.

The new facility and the museum's subsequent relocation were made possible by a collaboration between Virginia MOCA and VWU. Leadership from both the museum and the university say the new facility will be beneficial to the local arts and education scene in Hampton Roads.

“In our new home on the VWU campus, Virginia MOCA will continue to create an environment where art thrives and inspires individuals of all ages. The future of the arts and education will be even brighter than ever as a result,” said Nicole Naidyhorski, Chair of the Virginia MOCA Board of Trustees.

The two organizations say the new facility will make the museum more accessible. They shared plans to use the space to host exhibitions, performances and educational programs that both students and the public can enjoy.

“By integrating the arts into our campus, we are creating an environment that fosters creativity, critical thinking, and cultural appreciation,” said VWU President Dr. Scott Miller.

More details on the museum’s move are expected to be released in the fall.

