Va. regulator worried about Chesapeake Bay menhaden catch

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - This Nov. 26, 209 file photo shows Omega Protein's menhaden processing plant on Cockrell's Creek in Reedville, Va., The company that makes fish-oil supplements will keep its certification for sustainable fishing despite defiance of catch limits in the Chesapeake Bay. The Marine Stewardship Council’s sustainability marker is prominently displayed on seafood packages in grocery stores. It means that a company catches fish from a healthy population and leaves little impact on the food chain, among other factors. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Atlantic Menhaden Sustainability Certification
Posted at 10:48 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 10:48:55-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — This year's menhaden catch so far in the Chesapeake Bay is worrying Virginia's top fisheries regulator.

Virginia Marine Resources Commissioner Steven Bowman wrote that Virginia-based company Omega Protein has already caught 75% of the bay's quota for the oily fish.

A company spokesman tells the Daily Press of Newport News that Omega won't exceed the cap. The company operates a fish oil and fishmeal plant in Reedville.

Differing quotas led to confrontation between Virginia and Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission in 2019.

Bowman says the state could face a moratorium and further quota cuts if this year's cap is exceeded.

