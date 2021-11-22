Va. Senator requests reinstatement of Norfolk lieutenant after anonymous donation to Rittenhouse fund linked to officer's email surfaces

NORFOLK, Va. - State Senator Bryce Reeves (R), of District 17, has called for the reinstatement of a Norfolk Lieutenant who was relieved from duty after anonymous donation to Kyle Rittenhouse fund was linked to the lieutenant's email.

In April, Norfolk Police Chief Boone made a recommendation, which was accepted by the city's manager, to relieve Lt. William Kelly from duty.

On April 16, Kelly was initially placed on administrative duty after the City Manager said reports were made that he donated and expressed support for the actions of Kyle Rittenhouse. Kelly's anonymous donation was linked to his official work email address, which called for an investigation to ensure department policies were not violated. As a result of the investigation, he was relieved of duty.

Rittenhouse was recently found not guilty on all counts by a jury in connection with an August 2020 shooting that left two men dead amid protests against police brutality, after Jacob Blake was fatally shot by police. He would have faced life in prison if convicted of the intentional homicide count.

Now, Senator Bryce Reeves has sent a letter to Police Chief Boone requesting the reinstatement of Lt. Kelly, since the jury found Rittenhouse not guilty.

Today, I sent a letter to Chief Boone of the Norfolk Police Department requesting they reinstate Lt. Kelly. pic.twitter.com/ZPUebUs8jo — Bryce Reeves (@ReevesVA) November 22, 2021

In his letter, Senator Reeves states since the donation was intended to be anonymous and not represent the department in any way since Lt. Kelly has admitted he made a mistake using his work email.

The Senator claims that Chief Boone played into a double standard when he marched along with a Black Lives Matter protest in uniform. The department policy states that no officer should have on uniforms at political events.

The letter states Lt. Kelly was recently featured in an article stating he wants his job back. The Senator asks Chief Boone to take it into serious consideration. The Senator is a former police officer and claims that firing Lt. Kelly sets a bad precedent on all Virginia officers.

Read the full letter below: