Va. superintendent drafts history learning standards, sends to Board of Education

The Virginia state superintendent has delivered a draft of history learning standards in Virginia to the Board of Education.

The draft includes learning plans for public school students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said in a news release that the draft meets Governor Youngkin's directive to teach students all history, good and bad.

If accepted by the board, leaders will schedule public hearings on the proposed plan.

