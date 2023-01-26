Va. Supreme Court reverses $1M award in Virginia Beach police shooting

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The Virginia Supreme Court is reversing a $1 million lawsuit over a 2019 shooting death in Virginia Beach.

Jeffrey Tyree was shot and killed in Feb. 2019 after police responded to a domestic situation at his home. Officers said Tyree was having a mental episode when he was tackled by another officer.

Authorities said Tyree then picked up a knife and held it close to an officer lying on the ground near him.

In July 2021, a jury ruled Virginia Beach Detective Bradley Colas was liable for damages in the shooting.

However, in a ruling on Thursday, the Virginia Supreme Court reversed that decision, saying the plaintiff's own evidence established Colas was justified in firing the shot.

The Tyree family was disappointed with the decision and would explore further options, such as seeking a rehearing and reconsideration with the Supreme Court of Virginia, according to Kevin Martingayle, who represented the family, the Associated Press reported.