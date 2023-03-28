Va. trooper charged with assaulting law enforcement officer in VB: Officials

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia State Police trooper has been arrested after allegedly assaulting another law enforcement officer in Virginia Beach, according to court documents.

Virginia Beach police confirmed Chad Bare, of Fredericksburg, Va., was arrested around 1:35 a.m. on March 27 in the 300 block of 55th Street.

Online court records show Bare is charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.

State Police have suspended Bare without pay pending the outcome of the case, officials said.

"Bare was originally hired by state police in 2015," State Police said in a statement to News 3. "He left the department and returned to state police in 2018. His current assignment was as a trooper with the Special Operations Division."

News 3 has reached out to Virginia Beach police to get more information about the case.

