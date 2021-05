CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Fire crews responded to multiple reports from witnesses who saw a fire happening in the 100 block of Hanbury Road West around 2:01 a.m.

The fire caused significant damage to a vacant home in the Great Bridge section of the City.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and visible flame coming from the home.

According to a news release, crews searched the home, but a cause has yet to be determined.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was marked under control at 2:56 a.m.