Vaccination clinic to open in East End of Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Hundreds of people are expected to be vaccinated next week during a clinic at the 48th Street Physicians Office.

The Southeastern Virginia Health System, Five Medicine and UnitedHealthcare are partnering to make vaccines available to the more vulnerable population of the East End.

"We have demonstrated today that when we put our heads together, we can come together to do great things for the community," said Tameeka Smith, CEO of UnitedHealthcare.

The clinic will open Monday and last for three days. So far, nearly 700 people have signed up online to be vaccinated.

For the organizers, it's personal.

"I received my second shot on Tuesday. I'm still alive, even with all the hesitancy that I had personally," said Smith. "I'm still working on my mother, not today, but she's a work in progress."

Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Virginia) toured the clinic site and said funding is coming from the recently passed American Rescue Plan. "Everyone can get the vaccine and we make sure it's available in the community and that's why we're here," he said.

The clinic is focusing on people in Phases 1a and 1b. The clinic is helping to ensure shots get into arms. "Vaccines don't protect people from COVID-19. Vaccinations protect people," said Scott.