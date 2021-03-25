Clinics across Northeastern North Carolina open vaccines to all adults

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. - From her SUV, Joy Thomen received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine during a drive-thru clinic at the Currituck Family YMCA on Thursday afternoon.

"It moved very, very quickly," she said.

Albermarle Regional Health Services has now opened their clinics to all adults over 18 who want a vaccine. They say their clinics experience short wait times.

Health officials had enough vaccine to get to about 600 people during the three-and-a-half four clinic. Other vaccine clinics are being held in other parts of the region, as well.

Northeastern North Carolina appears to be ahead of other parts of the Tar Heel States and Hampton Roads, where vaccine won't be available for all adults for at least a few more weeks.

"We've been waiting for our turn for a while and anytime we can take a step forward to normalcy, whatever that may be in the future, I'm all for it," said Kevin Rowe, who was vaccinated at the clinic.

Early on some Virginians were able to get their first dose of the vaccine at one of these clinics. Now, first dose clinics are limited to local residents, but second doses are available to people who got their first doses here.

"It all went went smoothly. They've got this down to a science, no pun intended," said Rowe.