VADOC partners with VEC to host virtual job fair designed to connect employers with former inmates seeking jobs

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Virginia Department of Corrections is set to partner with the Virginia Employment Commission to host a virtual job fair designed specifically for those with a criminal background.

The “Empower to Employ Greater Hampton Roads Job and Resource Fair” will take place on Wednesday, October 20 virtually.

The job fair is available to all job seekers but offers special workshops to former inmates seeking jobs. Workshops will include Veterans Services, Virginia Career Works, Overcoming Employment Barriers, and Apprenticeship Opportunities.

VADOC says there are many good reasons to hire newly released inmates. They say they possess specialized skills and education gained during their incarceration.

VADOC says employers should hire former inmates because they are eager to show what they can do. They also allow employers to take advantage of the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) and the Virginia Bonding Program.

Through the federal WOTC program an employer can gain thousands of dollars in tax credits by hiring former inmates not later than one year after conviction or release from prison.

The Virginia Bonding Program provides fidelity bonding for the first six months of employment available at no cost. It also provides insurance of $5,000 for protection against losses that may arise from employee theft.

To register for the job fair click here.