Van Leeuwen issues recall on undeclared tree nuts in ‘Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk’ ice cream flavor

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - 2,185 frozen 14 oz pints of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is being recalled after reports say it may contain an undeclared possible allergen.

According to the FDA, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream’s “Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk” non-dairy frozen dessert product could contain tree nuts – cashews and pistachios.

The recall was voluntarily initiated after it was discovered due to a customer complaint, who experienced a reaction, that the lot contains the undeclared tree nuts and was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the allergen. The cause of the contamination is being investigated.

The recalled products are distributed nationally in retail stores.

Consumers who have purchased the impacted lot should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information on this recall, click here.