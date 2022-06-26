RICHMOND, Va. -- Vandalism closed Capitol Square in Richmond Saturday, according to officials with the Virginia Department of General Services.

"These pictures show the vandalism near and on the Bell Tower, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register," officials posted on Twitter Saturday evening. "We blacked out vulgar language before posting."

Officials said Capitol Square was expected to reopen at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

