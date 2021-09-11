Vandals damage 6 Food Bank of the Albemarle delivery vehicles in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Six of the Food Bank of the Albemarle's delivery vehicles were vandalized earlier this week, and the food bank says all six are currently inoperable.

Photos of the damage show the vehicles with slashed tires. All six vehicles will need to have their tires replaced before they can be operated again.

According to Brian Gray, the communications and volunteer manager for the food bank, the estimated damage is $25,000.

If you or someone you know has information on what happened or who might be responsible, call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321.

The food bank distributes food to families facing food insecurity in 15 North Carolina counties, including Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties locally. To donate or learn more about the organization, click here.