Vandals set fire, damage equipment at Portsmouth wildlife preserve staff say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth non-profit is cleaning up after Hoffler Creek Wildlife Preserve staff said people vandalized numerous spaces along the trails started a fire.

Staff believe the damage was done by people who snuck into the wildlife preserve after hours.

"Honestly it's very surreal," said Ashley Morgan, executive director at Hoffler Creek Wildlife Preserve foundation. "It's devastating."

Morgan said kayaks are the biggest draw for visitors during the summer months, and the preserve is the only place in Portsmouth that provides all the equipment. The entire fleet of kayaks melted from the heat of the fire and are unusable.

WTKR staff Damage at Hoffler Creek Wildlife Preserve

Additionally, the Creekside Lab that housed supplies for regional water monitoring research and student oyster raising programs burned to the ground. Staff said benches, fences and bridges along the trails were also broken and thrown into the water.

Community volunteers maintain the trails and built the structures at the preserve. Mason Spiroff is someone who contributed. He worked on the property a few years ago for an Eagle Scout project.

"I built two benches, two A frames, and a kayak rack," said Mason Spiroff. "The entire point [of the Eagle Scout project] is to try and improve the community around you. [I chose the spot because] it was kind of like my backyard from across the river."

Portsmouth Students use oyster balls to create reef at Portsmouth City Park Pari Cruz

It's a backyard many enjoy.

"It's a treasure," said Morgan. "It's a large green space to be in such an urban area. We're very lucky to have it, and so many people use the preserve for a variety of activities from walking, to bird watching, observing wildlife in addition to the specialized programming and research we do out here."

It is also a backyard many hope to keep improving on.

Reel Vandals set fire and damage equipment at Portsmouth wildlife preserve staff say

"The better you build a place up, the more fun and the better time you'll have living there," said Spiroff. "For me, part of it was if I could make the park there better more people can enjoy it."

The summer programs at the preserve and the kayak tours and rentals are stopped for the time being as staff determine the next steps forward.

Staff asked if anyone witnessed something suspicious last Friday afternoon or evening, let them or the authorities know.