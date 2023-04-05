Watch Now
News

Actions

VB council: school buses can be used for Something in the Water transportation

Virginia Beach School Bus
News 3
Virginia Beach School Bus FILE
Virginia Beach School Bus
SOMETHING IN THE WATER: Person to find 'hidden' message at Oceanfront gets lineup, 2 free tickets
Posted at 12:53 AM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 00:53:59-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach City Council on Tuesday night voted unanimously to approve an agreement that would allow city school buses to be used for transportation during the Something in the Water festival at the Oceanfront at the end of April.

SOMETHING IN THE WATER lineup announced: Lil Wayne, Kehlani, Lil Uzi Vert & more

The agreement states the city would pay drivers $350,000 to take festival-goers to and from the Oceanfront. The festival's promoter would then pay the money back to the city.

Festival organizers would also be responsible for cleaning and sanitizing the buses at the end of the event, according to the agreement.

The festival is coming back to the Oceanfront from April 28 to April 30. The inaugural Something in the Water festival was held in Virginia Beach in 2019.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV