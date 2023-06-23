VB man convicted in school bomb threat case arraigned on 20 child porn charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man charged with 20 counts of child pornography was in court Friday afternoon.

During the arraignment, a Virginia Beach judge read Philip Bay his charges—19 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of obscene material with a minor. The crimes occurred between Oct. 12 and Oct. 25 last year, according to court documents filed by prosecutors.

This isn't Bay's first time in front of a judge.

In 2011, when he was 17, he was convicted as an adult for threatening to shoot up and bomb Landstown High School. Prosecutors in that case said he had been fascinated with the 1999 Columbine High School mass shooting and he stockpiled weapons including pipe bombs and Molotov cocktails.

In that case, a judge sentenced him to 68 years, with 56 years suspended. That left him serving 12 years. He served eight years before being released on probation in 2019.

In relation to the recent charges, a Virginia Beach SWAT Team was seen collecting evidence from Bay's home on Saville Garden Way.

If Bay is convicted in the current case, the court could bring the 56 years of suspended time from his first case back into play.

He's held without bail for now. The judge will set a bond hearing after Bay gets an attorney.

