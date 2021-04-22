VB organizations celebrate Earth Day with Oceanfront clean-up

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Organizations team up on Earth Day, Thursday, April 22, to host a large clean up of the oceanfront area from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Volunteers will gather to pick up trash along the boardwalk, Atlantic Avenue, on the beach, at Rudee Loop and Inlet, Norfolk Avenue and throughout the ViBe Creative District. Meet at any one of the eight sites.

Interested in volunteering? Sign up for your location of choice here.

Volunteers are urged to dress for comfort, and wear a mask unless they are social distancing. Volunteers are also encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle and ocean safe sunscreen.

Bags and buckets will be provided.

Program Director Christina Trapani says volunteers can report to their chosen site to pick up a green t-shirt provided by Dominion Energy and the new Virginia Beach Mayor's Commission on Offshore Wind and Clean Energy, while supplies lasts.

The event is sponsored by Virginia Beach Hotel Association, Virginia Beach Restaurant Association, Eco Maniac Company, Virginia Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau, Atlantic Avenue Association, ViBe Creative District and Lynnhaven River NOW.

This spring spruce-up for visitors comes as businesses rebound from the pandemic.