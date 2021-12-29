VB Police investigate two-vehicle crash turned fatal, suspect in custody

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police responded to a two-vehicle crash turned fatal at the intersection of S. Rosemont Rd and Bow Creek Blvd.

Virginia Beach Emergency Communications received multiple 911 calls for the crash on December 28, 2021 at approximately 2:42 p.m.

One driver, identified as Barbara Messenger, was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The other driver involved, Zachariah Moore, did not suffer any injuries and remained on scene.

Investigations have determined that Moore was traveling at an excessive speed at the time.

Moore was arrested for Involuntary Manslaughter and is currently being held at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center on a no-bond status.

This case remains under active investigation by the VBPD Traffic Safety Unit.