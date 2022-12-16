VB woman gets 31 years after killing man in hotel parking lot, hiding his body in her car

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach woman is heading to prison for killing her boyfriend and hiding his body in a car.

On Tuesday, a jury found Melissa Diaz guilty of second-degree murder and other charges in the death of her boyfriend Steven Wynn.

Prosecutors said Diaz, 45, shot and killed Wynn on Feb. 5, 2020, at the Red Roof Inn on Ballard Court in Virginia Beach. The couple had been arguing in the days leading up to the shooting.

After the shooting, prosecutors said Diaz enlisted the help of a friend and two other people to move Wynn's body into her car. Diaz reportedly told them they were moving a grandfather clock.

"One of the people who helped began to question whether they actually moved a clock or a body and left a message for hotel management," a release said. "Upon receiving the message on February 9, 2020, management notified police who began an investigation."

On Feb. 9, police went to Diaz's home where they found her hiding in an attic, and they also discovered Wynn's body in the car.

Authorities said Diaz had been posting messages from Wynn's social media account to make it seem like he was still alive. Eventually, she admitted to killing Wynn.

Diaz was sentenced to 31 years in prison.