VBPD: Body pulled from Elizabeth River believed to be suspect

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Elizabeth River Sunday morning.

It comes after Virginia Beach police said officers on Saturday night saw a person go into the water near Behl Court and Jonathan's Cove Drive which is near the South Military Highway Bridge.

Officers never saw the person resurface.

Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, police said they recovered a body in the water near the 400 block of Behl Court.

"There is reason to believe that this is the same individual seen entering the water," Public Information Officer Jude Brenya told News 3. "Currently, detectives are diligently working on identifying the person and notifying next of kin. The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the official cause of death."

Authorities did not immediately provide a description of the person, though they told News 3 they were believed to be the suspect in a larceny and indecent exposure case.

However, police added that there was not a pursuit by officers prior to the person entering the water.