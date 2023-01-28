VBPD chief says he's 'outraged,' 'heartbroken' at Tyre Nichols' arrest video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate made a statement Friday night after the release of body cam video showing five Memphis Police Department officers brutally beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop.

Police body camera video of Tyre Nichols

In the statement, Chief Neudigate said he is "Outraged at the actions of these former officers and the excessive force unleashed on Mr. Nichols. What we saw on video was an unspeakable and needless tragedy."

(Courtesy of the Nichols family via AP) This photo provided by the Nichols family shows Tyre Nichols, who had a passion for photography and was described by friends as joyful and lovable. Nichols was just minutes from his home in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 7, 2023, when he was pulled over by police and fatally beaten. Five Memphis police officers have since been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses.

Police released four different video clips. One of the clips shows the initial traffic stop and struggle between officers and Nichols.

Nichols ran off as officers tried to restrain him. Another clip shows an officer arriving in a residential neighborhood as several other officers tried to restrain Nichols again.

AP The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, and partially redacted by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols seated leaning against a car during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died on Jan. 10. The five officers have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. (City of Memphis via AP)

A video from a pole camera shows a swarm of officers surrounding Nichols. He is beaten as the officers attempt to arrest him.

Here's Chief Neudigates full statement:

"It is with a heavy heart that I write to our Virginia Beach Community. After viewing the footage of Tyre Nichol's arrest, I am outraged, heartbroken, and disappointed.

Outraged at the actions of these former officers and the excessive force unleashed on Mr. Nichols. What we saw on video was an unspeakable and needless tragedy.

Heartbroken for the Nichols family and the Memphis community for the loss of a young man's life at the hands of those who swore to serve and protect.

Disappointed to see the premise of police brutality continue to sow doubt and mistrust on a profession that I, and so many brave men and women in this great nation, have passionately and unwaveringly devoted our lives to. The actions of those involved are not representative of the policing profession.

It is important that you hear from me that the Virginia Beach Police Department does not condone this behavior. We are committed to providing a safe community for all residents and visitors to our beautiful city.

Today we are united in our sorrow with Mr. Nichols' loved ones and the people of Memphis. As we process this event, please know you have my commitment that the VBPD will steadfastly continue our efforts to strengthen police relationships and cultivate trust throughout our city. Working together, I trust that the strength and resilience of Virginia Beach will see us past this tragedy.

Respectfully,

Paul W. Neudigate Police Chief"