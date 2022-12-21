Crash involving a school bus and a truck occurred on Virginia Beach Blvd: Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A crash occurred on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 21 involving a school bus and a truck, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. at the 2800 block of Virginia Beach Blvd.

It is unclear if there was anyone on the bus besides the driver, but the department confirmed that there were no students on the bus during the time of the crash. It is also unclear how many passengers were in the truck.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.