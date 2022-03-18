VDH approves construction of Riverside Smithfield Hospital, bringing full-service hospital to Isle of Wight Co.

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. - The Virginia Department of Health approved the construction of a new hospital in Smithfield, establishing a new, full-service general acute care hospital in Isle of Wight County.

According to a release from Riverside, the Riverside Smithfield Hospital was approved March 18, 2022.

"The decision is a tremendous win for the people of Isle of Wight and Surry Counties and all the people who make Western Tidewater their home," Riverside said in a statement. "This decision clearly reflects the Western Tidewater region’s need for greater, more convenient access to high-quality, affordable medical care."

In October 2021, the VDH recommended against building the Riverside Smithfield Hospital. The 50-bed hospital would have included 10 ICU beds and would have been built in the Benns Church area of Smithfield.

The VDH said at the time that there were "less costly and more efficient alternatives" to the proposed project.

"We want to thank everyone who took time to make their voices heard," Riverside said of the VDH's reversal. "We look forward to breaking ground and beginning the next steps in making the Riverside Smithfield Hospital a reality. Riverside is excited to create more local jobs, continuing to improve health outcomes and having a positive impact on the community."

There is currently no information on when Riverside will break ground on its new hospital.